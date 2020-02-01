The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Santa Rita.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said southern precinct command officers responded to a report of a car that ran off the road on Rt. 2A near the Apra Mobil Gas Station.

Medical personnel performed CPR on a female individual and she was pronounced dead at Naval Hospital Guam.

A second individual within the car was also transported to Naval Hospital for treatment and care for injuries sustained in the crash, said Tapao.

The male operator was also transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment and care.

The case is under investigation and Highway Patrol officers will determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The woman's identity has not been released. Her death marks the second traffic related fatality of the year.