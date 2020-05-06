The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate a traffic fatality that occurred Tuesday in Marine Corps Drive near Adelup.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly said medics responded to a motorcycle spill at 6:49 p.m.. The male operator was found "pulseless and breathless" at the scene.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on the outer lane by Adelup, when the motorcyclist lost control and ran off the roadway. The motorcycle then collided with a fixed guardrail causing the motorcyclist to be ejected.

"Because of the extent of the injuries sustained, emergency services were withheld," Reilly stated.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and have not revealed the identity of the motorcycle operator.