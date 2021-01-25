A man was shot at a Dededo home and later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Guam Police Department.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a shooting incident that occurred at a home along Ysengsong Road, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

A man was immediately transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care for injuries he had sustained. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by attending physicians.

Detectives from GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division were activated and have assumed the case as a person of interest has been identified and is being interviewed at this time. This case is developing.