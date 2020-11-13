A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Dededo early Friday morning.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed the auto-pedestrian incident happened along Route 16 near the Micronesia Mall around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators with GPD’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating how the crash occurred.

Drivers headed north from Route 16 toward Route 1 – Marine Corps Drive were rerouted to Fatima Road during the initial investigation. Traffic has since opened, Tapao said.

Details about the victim have not yet been released this early into the investigation.