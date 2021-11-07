Guam Police Department officers are investigating a reported stabbing at an apartment complex in Tamuning off of Farenholt Avenue.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, patrol officers were called to Ponciana Apartment.

Officers were seen in a video, that was circulated on social media, taking a man individual into custody.

The man had blood all over his hands and on his feet and was taken into custody by police.

Yellow police tape was erected around a portion of the apartment parking lot.

Police have not released any information about the incident.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf confirmed that medics responded and transported a woman with minor injuries to the hospital.

Officials have not released information about the stabbing victim or the individual who was taken into custody.

Tumon Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera said there appears to be a homicide and police are working to find interpreters.

This story is developing.