Police are looking for a man who robbed the cashier at Buenas Market in Yona on Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows the man, wearing a maroon-colored, long-sleeved shirt with "Guam" written on the front, blue jeans and a hat, entering the store at 12:39 p.m. He was seen entering the store from the driver's side of a pickup.

The man was seen waiting in line while another customer paid for their items.

When the customer left, the man went behind the counter and demanded cash from the register.

A bystander, who spoke with the store manager, said the customer held a knife up and demanded all the money from the register and anywhere else.

The suspect was seen putting the cash in his pockets and walking out of the store.

He had a bandana covering his face and was wearing gloves at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357 (HELP).