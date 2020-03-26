Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Asan on Wednesday.

Southern Precinct Command officers responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m.

A man told police he was parked along the Fish Eye Marine Park in Asan.

He said he heard the shattering of glass but did not hear a popping sound.

He saw the damage to his vehicle's back window and immediately drove to Toves Piti Market for safety, said Sgt. Paul Tapao, spokesman for the Guam Police Department.

Officers discovered the remnants of a pellet projectile lodged in the window.

Police were unable to locate any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 472-8911.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers tipline at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.