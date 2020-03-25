Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Asan on Wednesday afternoon.

Southern Precinct Command officers responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m.

A male individual told police he was parked along the Fish Eye Marine Park in Asan.

The man said he heard the shattering of glass but did not hear a popping sound.

He immediately saw the damage to his car window and drove to Toves Piti Market for safety, said GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Officers discovered the remnants of a pellet projectile lodged in the window.

Police were unable to locate any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 472-8911.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers tip line at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.