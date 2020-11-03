Guam Police Department officers and Guam Fire Department medics were dispatched to Bonito Street in Tamuning on Tuesday night to a reported shooting.

Residents say the neighborhood is normally pretty quiet but earlier this evening they heard multiple gunshots from a residence on the street.

The incident happened after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A female victim reportedly was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim, a male individual, was also reportedly shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed police are investigating an "officer involved shooting incident," but other details have been released.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division was activated to investigate the incident.

This story is developing.