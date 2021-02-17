Police investigate street shooting

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to a hospital after he was shot Tuesday afternoon on San Francisco Street in Agat.

Guam Police Department patrol officers and Criminal Investigation Division detectives spent the evening trying to piece together the events that led to the shooting.

“All I heard was a gunshot. At first, it was a lot of yelling, right and then I ran out to see what was going on. The guy was laying on the ground. He was bleeding,” said one resident who wished not to be identified. “The guy kept saying, ‘Give me a cigarette.’ I kept thinking why would he want a cigarette? He’s hurt. I think he thought he was going to die.”

The neighbor said there were a number of people around him and then they witnessed a Jeep and another vehicle speed off.

“He was lying on the ground on his side. There was another guy with him,” the neighbor told The Guam Daily Post. “He was conscious because he kept asking for a cigarette.”

Longtime Agat resident Matthew Charfauros said he returned home shortly after the shooting to see a swarm of police cars and officers canvassing the area.

He said the neighborhood is normally quiet and he was shocked to learn of the shooting that happened a few homes down from where he lives.

Charfauros said the incident happened in the street and he knew the victim who has been a lifelong resident of the village.

“He’s a very good person, a very helpful boy. Everybody in this whole village knows who he is which is very surprising,” stated Charfauros. “Whenever he sees me out here, he’ll ask, ‘Hey uncle, can I help you.?’ That’s just who he is.”

Charfauros was told by police not to release the victim’s name due to the ongoing investigation.

“Everybody knows everybody in Agat so that’s very surprising. I don’t know who the guys are or who the perpetrators were but I’m pretty sure he knew who they were,” he stated.

For neighbors in the area, the shooting has left them concerned about their safety.

“To me, it’s like fear for your life. I don’t know what they’re doing,” a neighbor added.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao did not provide any other information about the shooting investigation as of 9 p.m.