One man is dead and three others are being treated at local hospitals after an early morning car crash in Upper Tumon.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive near Santos Hill.

Guam police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said a Mitsubishi Outlander was turning left from Santos Hill onto Route 1 when the driver collided with a Toyota Yaris that was traveling on the southbound lane.

First responders used the jaws of life to get four people out of the Yaris, Tapao said.

One man was lifeless and unresponsive. Medics performed CPR as they rushed him to Guam Regional Medical City, but he didn’t survive. His name has not yet been released.

Two others were taken to GRMC, while the fourth victim was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital. Authorities have not yet released their conditions.

GPD Highway Patrol investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

This marks the third traffic-related fatality of the year.