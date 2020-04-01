The driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander died from injuries he sustained when he lost control of his vehicle on Tuesday evening, struck a concrete barrier and crashed into a concrete utility pole in Asan.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of Route 1 beachside in Asan.

Guam Fire Department medics arrived on the scene and found the driver, estimated to be in his early 30s, pulseless and breathless, according to GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

Medics conducted CPR while transport him to Naval Hospital Guam, Reilly stated.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed the man died and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The passenger, a man also estimated to be in his 30s, was transported by ambulance to the Guam Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Officers from GPD's Highway Patrol Division were on the scene on Tuesday mapping out the crash scene and conducting interviews of witnesses.

A concrete barrier that separated a construction zone was visibly displaced after the Mitsubishi Outlander crashed into it before hitting the concrete utility police on the beach side of Route 1.

Police have released no other details about the crash.