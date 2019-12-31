The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation into a traffic fatality that occurred in Tiyan on Monday night.

A portion of Maga'haga Highway was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape as officers went through wreckage of a motorcycle on the road.

The operator of the motorcycle crashed into a black vehicle in Tiyan near the old commuter terminal.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly confirmed medics responded to the scene and found the male operator of the motorcycle lifeless at the scene.

"Because of the severity of the injuries sustained, CPR was withheld," said Reilly.

Police have yet to release any details.