Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Marine Corps Drive in Upper Tumon. The crash took place just before 3:30 a.m..

Officers on the scene said a white sedan ran off the road and crashed into a wall at the Tasi 17 Condominums.

It is believed the driver may have been speeding when he lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators are trying to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol.

Guam Fire Department acting spokesman Cherika Chargualaf said four occupants were in the vehicle and one was transported to Guam Regional Medical City with medics performing CPR en route.

Tapao confirmed there was on fatality. The condition of the other occupants is not known at this time.

Southbound traffic along Marine Corps Drive is blocked off while the crash is being investigated. GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said all traffic in and out of Santos Hill is closed and motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.