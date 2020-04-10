Police investigate traffic fatality in Yigo

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the island's eighth traffic-related fatality this year. The crash occurred on Wednesday night.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the driver of a white sedan was traveling west on Route 15 in Yigo and lost control and struck a concrete utility pole near the former Andersen South housing area.

Traffic investigators are trying to determine what factors contributed to the crash.

The driver's identity has not been released and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.