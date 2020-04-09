The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the island's eighth traffic related fatality that occurred on Wednesday night.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the driver of a white sedan was traveling west on Route 15 in Yigo and lost control and struck a concrete utility pole near the former Anderson South housing area.

Traffic investigators are trying to determine if speed, alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash.

The driver's identity has not been released and the cause of desth is pending an autopsy.

The death marks the eighth traffic related fatality this year