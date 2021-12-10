A man who authorities believe is possibly in his 50’s died following a serious crash in Yigo on Thursday afternoon.

It happened along Route 1 or Marine Corps Drive near the Guam Animals in Need shelter around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the purple Nissan Pathfinder appeared to have skidded before colliding with a concrete utility pole on the northbound lane.

The man had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department performed CPR as the man he was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City, but he didn’t survive.

Additional details about the victim are not yet known at this time, according to GPD spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the deadly crash.