A 59-year-old man died following a serious crash in Yigo on Thursday afternoon.

It happened along Route 1 or Marine Corps Drive near the Guam Animals in Need shelter around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of a purple Nissan Pathfinder appeared to have skidded before colliding with a concrete utility pole by the northbound lane.

The man had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department performed CPR as the man was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City, but he did not survive.

A family member later identified the driver of the SUV as Pedro T. Tevar Jr. from Yigo, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the deadly crash.