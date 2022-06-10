The driver of a business van that crashed into a utility pole in East Hagåtña has died, police confirmed.

Units with the Guam Fire Department responded to the scene around 11:12 a.m. where the van had crashed into a concrete pole.

“Due to the nature and severity of injuries sustained in the crash, no health services we performed on the victim,” said GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No other passengers were inside the vehicle.

Police said northbound traffic is being merged to the middle lane. Motorists can expect traffic delays.