Police investigating fatal crash

The Guam Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred along Route 15 on Monday evening.

GPD'S Highway Patrol Division investigators were activated to the crash site on Route 15, commonly called Back Road, by the Gloria B. Nelson Building at Fadian in Mangilao.

The Guam Fire Department stated the crash victims are three males.

A phone call to 911 reported the crash just before 7 p.m.

GFD units were on scene at minutes later at 7:04. One victim was in stable condition at Guam Regional Medical City. Another crash victim had serious injuries and was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital.

A third victim was transported GRMC, and CPR was in progress to try to revive him, according to GFD.