On Thursday, Sept. 24, officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a home invasion report along 436 Adacao Road, Mangilao.

Around 3 a.m., the homeowner awoke to a loud noise coming from the living room. As the homeowner exited the bedroom, he was met by two men who began assaulting him. During the course of the assault, two other men entered his bedroom and took the victim’s personal items.

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained lacerations to his arm by one of the men who was holding a machete.

All suspects were seen fleeing in a dark-colored sedan toward Route 26, Carnation Road, in Mangilao.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspects were described as possibly local, in their mid-20s.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.