Police detectives launched an investigation Thursday at a home in Dededo where a 1-year-old girl was found in need of medical care.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon to an emergency call in Dededo.

When first responders arrived, they found a toddler who needed immediate medical care. They rushed the child to Guam Regional Medical City in Dededo. Medics performed CPR while en route.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The child did not survive, according to Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

Ignacio confirmed detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division have been activated.

Police investigators were seen at and in front of a cluster of canopies apparently used as a dwelling. The scene lies along a dirt road off Ysengong Road between Bartulo Road and La Familia market.

The general area was the site of a recent shooting.

Another child died in Dededo two weeks ago

Not far from the area where police were investigating, another child in the Astumbo neighborhood of Dededo died a little more than two weeks ago, after he was trapped in a vehicle parked outside his home while his father was sleeping.

Jayden Joseph Mantanona Duenas, 5, was found unresponsive inside a hot car March 15. The door handles on the inside of the vehicle were broken, leaving the boy trapped.

His father, Joseph Anthony Leon Guerrero Duenas, 28, was arrested and faces charges of negligent homicide.

Duenas allegedly admitted to officers that he smoked methamphetamine the night before and that he was in a deep sleep on the day of the incident. The boy's mother has said she was at work while Jayden Duenas was home with his dad.