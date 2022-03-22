Guam Police Department is investigating what it classified as a threat made via social media to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed on Monday that GPD was made aware of the comments posted during a livestream on the governor's Facebook for a recent proclamation ceremony. He said a criminal investigation "by both local and federal authorities" has begun.

“I had a meeting with Secret Service and they have confirmed they received the request to assist with the investigation,” the chief said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On the governor's Facebook page is a single comment posted by an account named "I am going to assassinate you" - it is still visible on the comments section and consists of mostly misspelled words and includes phrases like "we are good," "lwe love lou," "four more eylearas," and "bota guam."

Ignacio said the security of the governor is taken very seriously.

“It is safe to say that we are aware of a threat against the governor, and of course because there’s a threat against the governor there’s an increased awareness for her overall safety.”