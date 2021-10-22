Police officers from the Dededo police precinct arrested 46-year-old Jim Rabon Torres who was accused of brandishing a knife while he was a customer at the Department of Revenue and Taxation's Division of Motor Vehicles.

An employee of Rev and Tax's DMV License Section reported Friday that while attending to Torres, he became irate for unknown reasons and began brandishing a knife, according to a police press release.

"DMV personnel were able to safely secure Jim Torres and immediately contacted police," according to police.

Torres was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing and reckless conduct.

(Daily Post Staff)