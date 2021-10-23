Police: Irate customer arrested after knife incident at Rev and Tax

Police officers from the Dededo police precinct arrested 46-year-old Jim Rabon Torres, who was accused of brandishing a knife while he was a customer at the Department of Revenue and Taxation Division of Motor Vehicles.

An employee of the Rev and Tax DMV License Section reported Friday that while he was attending to Torres, Torres allegedly became irate for unknown reasons and began brandishing a knife, the Guam Police Department stated in a press release.

"DMV personnel were able to safely secure Jim Torres and immediately contacted police," police stated in the release.

Torres was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing and reckless conduct.