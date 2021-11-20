A man who was jogging at the Dededo Sports Complex earlier this week was attacked by another man and robbed, according to police.

It happened at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s phone and the two struggled before the suspect fled on foot toward the back on the sports complex near the pipeline area, Savella said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim sustained injuries to his hand, Savella said.

The suspect is described as being of local descent, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build and dark complexion and was last seen wearing a shirt or hat on his head, a black long-sleeved hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD dispatch at 671-472-8911 or 671-475-8615-7. Tips also can be provided to Guam Crime Stoppers at 671-477-HELP.