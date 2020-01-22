Police: Lake deaths ruled accidental

An autopsy report on the man and woman who were pulled from one of the lakes at the Guam International Country Club recently stated they both drowned, according to the Guam Police Department.

"It was determined that the cause of death was due to asphyxiation by drowning and the manner of death ruled accidental," stated police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

It still wasn't clear how the pair ended up in the lake. They had registered as guests of the golf course hours before their bodies were pulled from the water on Jan. 10 around 10 a.m.

The pair were from Japan.

Police did not release their identities.