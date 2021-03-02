A man who was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl known to him has been arrested by Guam police officers two years after the victim reported the allegations.

Athen Trickson Barbosa, 24, was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police in February 2019 that she had been sexually assaulted by Barbosa.

The first alleged incident happened in June 2018 when Barbosa touched the teen's genital area while she was asleep on the living room couch.

The second incident happened a month later when he digitally penetrated the girl, documents state.

Barbosa is also accused of raping the child that same month.

The girl told police that Barbosa would hold her down each time, adding that she was unable to push him away.

Police were only able to locate Barbosa on Thursday.

He allegedly admitted to officers that he had sex with the victim.