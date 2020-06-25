Police looking for Buenas Market robber and information that leads to him

Guam police are looking for the suspect who robbed Buenas Market in Yona at knifepoint on Tuesday afternoon.

The Guam Daily Post shared images of the surveillance video that captured the incident.

Investigators said the suspect entered the store around 12:30 p.m. and waited for customers to leave.

The suspect was armed with a knife when he decided to go behind the store counter and demanded money, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

“Fearful for her safety, the store employee immediately handed an unknown amount of cash to the man, where he then fled on foot toward the St. Francis Catholic Church,” Tapao said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon. “The store employee was unharmed and provided a description of the male suspect.”

The suspect is described as being a local man with a heavy build, standing 5 feet 4 inches and last seen wearing a long-sleeved maroon shirt with “Guam” written on the front, a dark hat, blue jeans and a black mask.

He had a bandana covering his face and was wearing gloves at the time of the robbery.

“The Guam Police Department is seeking the help from the community relative to this case,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357 (HELP).