The Guam Police Department is trying to find the man who set a car in the middle of a Toto apartment building parking lot on fire.

Officers from the Central Precinct Command received an arson complaint on July 1.

Security cameras caught the scene, which took place about 5:46 a.m. at Chamorro Gardens, in Toto, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The footage shows a white sedan driving in to the rear parking lot of Chamorro Gardens. A man wearing what looks like light brown pants and a sweater with a hoodie pulled over his head, gets out of the car and walks to a white Toyota Corolla, which is parked in between other cars in the parking lot. Tapao stated he sets fire to the Corolla. In a photo screenshot of the video, provided by GPD, the man is walking back towards his own vehicle and flames are seen through the Corolla's back right window with smoke streaming out of the vehicle.

Anyone who may have information that can aid in the investigation is encouraged to submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All tip information will remain completely confidential, and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.