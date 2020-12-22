Police looking for prime suspect in stabbing death

Guam Police Chief Steve Ignacio talks about 25-year-old Ronat Chutaro, who is considered armed and dangerous, and the prime suspect in the recent stabbing in Tamuning that led to the death of the victim several days after the incident. Nick Delgado/The Guam Daily Post
Police are looking for the prime suspect in the deadly stabbing of a 54-year-old man in Tamuning earlier this month.

Police need the community’s help in locating 25-year-old Ronat Chutaro, but residents are urged not to approach the suspect if seen. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Arthur Wakuk died at Guam Memorial Hospital six days after being stabbed near the DOCOMO PACIFIC headquarters in Tamuning on Dec. 8.

The Guam Police Department launched a death investigation as they continue their search for the suspect.

Investigators could not yet confirm how many times the victim had been stabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam Police.

