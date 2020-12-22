Police are looking for the prime suspect in the deadly stabbing of a 54-year-old man in Tamuning earlier this month.

Police need the community’s help in locating 25-year-old Ronat Chutaro, but residents are urged not to approach the suspect if seen. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Arthur Wakuk died at Guam Memorial Hospital six days after being stabbed near the DOCOMO PACIFIC headquarters in Tamuning on Dec. 8.

The Guam Police Department launched a death investigation as they continue their search for the suspect.

Investigators could not yet confirm how many times the victim had been stabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam Police.