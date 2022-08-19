Police looking for two men in Yigo double homicide

The Guam Police Department is searching for two men possibly involved in a double homicide that was first reported last month in Yigo.

GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking to question Donicio Angui, 43, and Toshy Salvador, 21, in relation to the death of two men found July 22 at Chalan Arendo in Yigo. Police said the two men are believed to be avoiding authorities.

The two men are believed to be armed with a small black pistol and authorities adivse residents not to approach them if spotted.

They have been seen driving old, white Toyota Corollas and frequent areas of Dededo that include Swamp Road and Ysengsong Road and Pyramid Recycling in Harmon.

GPD is asking anyone who sees the men to call 671-475-8615/16/17.

Investigation

On July 22, Dong Yi Wang, 43, and Ba-hung Dung Nguyen, 24, were found with gunshot wounds at a farm area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo. Their deaths were classified as homicides, according to previous reports from GPD.

Authorities said a firearm was found at the scene.

Sources confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the ranch belongs to a Vietnamese farmer. The sources said two workers had gotten into an argument before they shot each other.