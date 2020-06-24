Police major: Department pushing diversity

The Guam Police Department has been making efforts to diversify the force, Maj. Manny Chong said in response to inquiries from Speaker Tina Muña Barnes during a budget hearing Tuesday.

Chong was presenting testimony on behalf of the chief of police, who was on sick leave.

"I've reached out to all my former instructors at the University of Guam and I've asked them if they could put out to their students that (GPD) is hiring," Chong said. "And I've also asked if they can really focus on our (freely associated states) students."

A recent Government Accountability Office report found that the number of FAS migrants in the United States increased by about 68%, or from about 56,000 to about 94,000, in five years through 2018. Of that number, about 18,900 have chosen to live on Guam, accounting for 11% of the total island population.

The speaker wanted to know how GPD is progressing in efforts to diversify the department. She stated during the budget hearing that data has shown a more diverse police force leads to reduced incidents and more proactive approaches to policing. In a release issued after the hearing, Barnes also stated that Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place on Guam and included calls locally for more outreach to the FAS community.

As part of efforts to diversify, Chong said he's met with the consul general for the Federated States of Micronesia, part of the FAS, and asked that she release information to her community inviting people who qualify to apply to GPD and other government jobs.

"We've done job fairs. ... We are reaching out to people to apply for the (GPD). I've told an FSM leader that I've done more for the FSM community than they have," Chong said.

Major: It's not for everybody

GPD is trying to diversify but the job of a police officer is also taxing, Chong said, who admitted that he believed some officers should not be in the police force.

"It is not a job for everybody," Chong said. "Constantly seeing the underside of society is not something you want to bring to your family every day. It's a certain type of individual that can be a police officer, a successful police officer. We have police officers in the department right now that to me, need to reconsider their employment choices."