Four separate drug arrests were reported by the Guam Police Department on Wednesday.

Manibusan

One arrest occurred early Wednesday morning along Santa Monica Avenue in Dededo where officers pulled over Charlene Manibusan.

Manibusan, 29, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Aflague, Ibanez

A separate traffic stop reported that same morning near Polaris Point in Piti led to the arrest of Jeremiah Joseph Cruz Aflague, 27, and Zachary Ulrich Debibar Ibanez, 38.

Both were arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance among other traffic-related charges.

A fourth drug suspect was picked up around 3:29 a.m. on Wednesday. He was found sleeping near a road off of Route 8.

Agume

Waenet Agume, 39, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

The suspect allegedly hit the arresting officer in the stomach with his elbow. During a search, police found three glass pipes with methamphetamine, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The fifth drug suspect was charged in local court following his arrest Tuesday morning at the Harmon Breezeway apartments.

De Castro

Eric Roy De Castro, 34, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, theft by receiving as a second-degree felony, theft by deception as a third-degree felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was accused of stealing a car and selling it in October.

In August, the suspect was picked up on a bench warrant when officers found a baggie with meth, documents state.

De Castro has two other theft and drug possession cases filed against him earlier this year.