Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with an aggravated assault complaint reported on June 23.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said Dededo Precinct Command officers investigated the complaint and learned the victim was treated at the hospital for injuries to the arm.

Officers located the suspect Wednesday in Dededo. Manuel Patrick Camacho Babauta was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and operating a vehicle with fraudulent license plates.

Babauta also lacked a valid driver’s license, car registration and insurance.