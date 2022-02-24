Police arrested a man accused of threatening to burn down a hotel in Tamuning on Monday morning after he was told to leave.

Fred Francisco Blas Jr., 45, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

He is being held on $3,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, the suspect was irate and entered the lobby demanding to see a woman known to him.

Blas allegedly yelled profanities stating, “I’ll burn this place down,” after being told that he was not allowed in the building, documents state.

He returned after police left the area. Blas allegedly argued with the victim in front of the hotel before he advanced toward her and chased her around a parked car. He got close enough to grab the mask off her face, documents state.

The victim told police that she was in fear for her life.

It was said in court that Blas was on probation for a separate 2019 drug possession case.