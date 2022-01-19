Guam Police Department officers arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a traffic fatality that occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 in Yigo near Chalan Fungo.

Nickolas K. Hoffpauir was arrested on Tuesday on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving with injuries, speeding in a posted zone, imprudent driving and unsafe lane change.

According to Post news files, a 59-year-old man died in the crash.

At the time police said the driver of a purple Nissan Pathfinder appeared to have skidded before colliding with a concrete utility pole. The man, later identified by family members as Pedro T. Tevar Jr., had to be extricated from the vehicle and died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Based on the investigation by Highway Patrol officers, Hoffpauir was driving recklessly and speeding. Police believe he made an unsafe lane change causing Tevar to skid off the road and crash into the pole.