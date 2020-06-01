Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao confirms police are investigating a disturbance that occurred in Talofofo.

A video, widely circulated on social media, shows the driver of a pickup truck ramming into another vehicle repeatedly as several individuals are seen yelling and throwing items at the truck.

Tapao confirmed an arrest was made, and the case is under investigation.

Images also circulated showing a GPD officer standing next to the pickup truck with multiple firearms on the ground.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the suspect may be connected to a string of reported burglaries.

This story is developing.