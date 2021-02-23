A man who was pulled over in Agat on Friday for having a broken vehicle license plate lamp was placed under arrest on suspicion of illegal drug possession.

Ryan Ecube Espinosa, 33, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police learned Espinosa had an outstanding warrant.

During a search, officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and $1,275 in cash, as well as a plastic bag with meth inside the sun visor of the car, documents state.

Espinosa allegedly admitted to police that he owned the pipe and the meth, adding that he started using the drug a few months ago but does not sell it.

He also told police that he won the cash that was found on him at a cockfight, documents state.