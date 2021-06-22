The driver of a Mazda 3 involved in a deadly car crash in Mangilao on Monday was a 30-year-old man.

Two cars crashed just before 7 p.m. near Hawaiian Rock in Mangilao.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, the driver was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Guam Fire Department officials said medics administered CPR while en route to the hospital.

The passenger was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries, but his condition is not yet known.

GPD Highway Patrol Division investigators learned that the driver of a Toyota RAV4 was headed west along route 15 when they collided with the Mazda that was headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Toyota was taken also taken to GMH. Police have not released his condition at this time.

According to GFD's Monday night report, one man had serious injuries and another was in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, as traffic investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.