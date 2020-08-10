A 31-year-old man was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl whom Guam police said he met through social media.

Zachary Ryan Wood was arrested on suspicion of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, jurisdiction over an adult, custodial interference, and unlawful restraint.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers from the Central Precinct Command responded to a beyond control complaint on Friday.

It was during that response that officers learned the 13-year-old victim was dropped off to her home by a man that the family did not know, he said.

GPD's Domestic Assault Response Team investigated and found out that the suspect met the teen through social media, and that he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl three times.

Wood is being held at the Department of Corrections.