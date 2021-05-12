A 36-year-old man was placed under arrest after he allegedly hit a woman known to him with a car in Talofofo.

Eighty-Four Santier was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, child abuse, driving while impaired, family violence and criminal mischief.

Officers on Tuesday responded to a complaint near San Miguel Catholic Church, where the victim was being treated for head injuries, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Police learned the woman had been walking with her daughter and niece toward the church when Santier allegedly hit the woman with his car.

She was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment, Tapao said.

In September 2020, Santier was placed under arrest after he allegedly attacked and threatened to kill a woman known to him. He was also on probation in connection with a 2019 assault case involving the same victim, Post files state.