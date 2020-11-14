A 21-year-old man was arrested after being accused of taking a teenage girl without permission from her parents.

David Jesus Quichocho was arrested on suspicion of custodial interference and jurisdiction over an adult.

Police responded to a beyond control complaint on Wednesday, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The 16-year-old girl was last seen by her mother at their residence on Tuesday, police said.

Images of the teen and the alleged suspect circulated on social media, with the family asking the community to be on the lookout for the girl, adding that she was last seen in Agat.

Investigators from GPD'S Juvenile Investigation Section located the teen and the suspect on Thursday and made the arrest.

Quichoho is being held at the Department of Corrections.