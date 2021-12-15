A 34-year-old man with a history of drug charges has been arrested again.

The Guam Police Department’s Special Investigation Section conducted a follow-up in their search for Eric Roy De Castro, who faces several cases involving illegal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle theft.

Police on Tuesday confirmed they have arrested De Castro, 34, of Harmon, on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance and theft, according to a GPD release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In April, police issued a wanted poster for De Castro in connection with a Tamuning burglary investigation.

In 2017, De Castro, who was 30 at the time, was a maximum-security inmate when he was charged with promoting major prison contraband.

(Daily Post Staff)