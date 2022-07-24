Police: Man caught on camera stealing from hardware store captured

A man who was caught on video allegedly stealing from a local hardware store earlier this month has been captured by Guam police.

Jermaine Jay Cabrera Tanamee, 28, of Latte Heights, Mangilao, was charged with theft of property as a second-degree felony.

Images of the alleged theft were circulated on social media and in local neighborhood watch group chats.

Police received a copy of the footage that showed Tanamee allegedly walking out of the Benson hardware store in Maite with tools in his hands on July 13, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Investigators with the Community Crimes Task Force led the investigation.

Tanamee allegedly admitted to police that he stole $500 worth of tools and hardware from the store, adding that he panicked and threw the items somewhere in Mongmong and later returned to find them missing.

"I was planning to sell items on Facebook," he allegedly told officers.

Authorities also identified Tanamee as connected to a separate incident in 2020 after a woman reported that her car was damaged and engine parts were missing, court documents state.

He was additionally charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony.