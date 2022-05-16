A man who was caught in a stolen car with a gram of methamphetamine in March was arrested after police found drugs on him during a traffic stop over the weekend, according to court documents.

Paul Anthony Adams II, 50, was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, police stopped Adams on Saturday in Tumon for driving a car that was missing a front bumper and expired registration.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During a search, officers found two glass pipes with meth, documents state.

Police recognized him from a previous encounter on March 2 when he was found inside a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Adams allegedly told officers that he did not know the car was stolen. Authorities found a glass pipe and meth, which Adams denied that he owned, documents state.