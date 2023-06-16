Police: Man dies in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning after hitting a curb in Tumon.

About 12:52 a.m. Thursday, the Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate a serious traffic crash involving a motorcycle on Pale San Vitores Road, near the Guam Visitors Bureau, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated.

As a result of the investigation, which concluded later Thursday morning, Highway Patrol's preliminary findings were that the operator, a man, was "traveling in the westbound outside lane of Route 14 San Vitores Road, passing the entrance to Ypao Beach ... when the motorcycle struck the curb," Savella stated.

The motorcyclist, whose age remains unknown, was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by an attending physician.

Savella said the case remains under investigation as police continue to seek the motorcyclist's next of kin.

She said his death was the 12th traffic-related fatality this year.

2nd traffic death this week

The crash was the second traffic fatality this week.

The first was reported about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in Upper Tumon. Officers responded to Family Apartments and learned the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Outlander allegedly hit a 2-year-old who was playing with four other children in the parking lot.

While Highway Patrol was investigating, the child was transported to GMH and was pronounced dead, Savella stated Wednesday morning. She added the driver of the SUV was later located and identified as 44-year-old Terry Sabnat.

Sabnat was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, negligent homicide and vehicular homicide. He was booked and confined by the Department of Corrections.

Savella said the case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Douglas Moylan confirmed Sabnat would be charged Thursday, but as of press time, The Guam Daily Post hadn't obtained the charging documents.