A man was charged with drug possession after officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a complaint that he was trespassing on private property.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to a Barrigada Heights home early Sunday morning. Upon their arrival, officers spoke with the complainant, who said she called for them to remove Peter Blas Aguon from the property. But, by the time officers came to the home, she said, Aguon had left.

She called police again around 9:50 a.m. to report that Aguon had returned, but once again, he was not in the area by the time officers arrived.

Police located Aguon in a vehicle nearby and found suspected illegal drugs in his possession, according to court documents.

"The defendant had a clear glass pipe with residue inside it, which field-tested as presumptive positive of methamphetamine," a magistrate complaint stated. "(Aguon) also had a prescription pill bottle, which was illegible. Inside the container, 32 pills reading AN627 were located."

Pills marked with AN627 are typically tramadol hydrochloride, an opioid painkiller.

Aguon was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor.