Police have arrested a man who was seen brandishing what initially looked like a gun at a traffic intersection in Dededo Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the man was brandishing a toy gun. Witnesses who didn't know it was a toy gun called police and were heard saying "he's got a gun."

The unnamed suspect has been charged with reckless conduct/disorderly conduct, public intoxication and public drunkenness.