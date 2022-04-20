Police: Man hospitalized after serious crash dies

A 24-year-old man who was fighting for his life at the Guam Regional Medical City after being involved in a serious car crash in Yigo this week has died.

The victim was identified by Guam police as Kastor Samuel. He was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police Spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said the crash involved two cars. It happened on Monday around 12:37 a.m. along Route 1, Marine Corps Drive, near Ojeda Way.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating how the crash occurred and whether speed or alcohol were factors.